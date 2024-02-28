Toddler taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Bridgnorth

The incident in Innage Lane occurred at around 8.37am on Tuesday

An ambulance and paramedic were called and The Midland Air Ambulance was scrambled from RAF Cosford.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the toddler had been taken to hospital with serious injuries but their condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Innage Lane at 8.37am yesterday.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient who was the pedestrian, a male toddler.

"He was treated for serious injuries, not thought to be life-threatening, before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by land ambulance."