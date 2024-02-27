Appeal to find missing 25-year-old man not seen since last week

West Mercia Police have launched an appeal to find Ralph Blackshaw, 25, who has been missing from his home in Codsall, near Wolverhampton, since Friday, February 23.

He is described as a white man, five foot seven, with short brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair.

Police say Ralph was last seen leaving his home address wearing dark-coloured jeans and a blue and white Lonsdale hoodie. His car was found in Bridgnorth on Saturday, February 24.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "If you know where Ralph is or are with him right now, please call 999.

"If you have any other information which might help us to find him then please call 101 quoting incident number 495i of 23 February."