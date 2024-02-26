High Sheriff visits two towns for Shropshire Day

The county's day of celebration was on Friday and Mandy Thorn paid a visit to both Shifnal and Bridgnorth.

In Bridgnorth, Mrs Thorn visited the new club house at Bridgnorth Rugby Club.

The £2 million project is nearing completion and will provide a a new facility not just for the club, but also for the whole community of Bridgnorth with its large conference room overlooking the River Severn.

The High Sheriff also met with Jen and Wes Bone who are the couple behind ‘Shirefolk’ which brings musicians to the town throughout the year.

She also visited the Library which was hosting the cancer support group and inspected the wall refurbishment along Castle Walk, which has been completed by Bridgnorth Town Council to enable the re-opening of the Cliff Railway.

She concluded her visit meeting the Bridgnorth Business Improvement District (or BID) Task Force to hear about plans to help the Bridgnorth business community.

In Shifnal the highlight of the visit was to Bright Star Boxing, located in the town, which has enjoyed a grant from Shifnal Town Council to extend its facilities in order to better serve the young people of the town.

Mrs Thorn also paid a visit to The Park House Hotel which is undergoing extensive investment and refurbishment thanks to new owners.

The High Sheriff also met some of the businesses who are actively involved in Shifnal’s regeneration and finished her visit at St Andrew’s Church where she met with members of the community and enjoyed a lunch cooked by volunteers as part of the Church’s commitment to provide a warm and welcoming space.

Sally Themans who runs popular Facebook pages Love Shifnal and Love Bridgnorth said, “We were very fortunate to have The High Sheriff of Shropshire to visit two of our wonderful Shropshire High Streets and meet some of the businesses and volunteers and see what's going on and the amazing community groups and events in the towns.”