Dog released after getting paw stuck in cage
Firefighters answered a canine call for help when a dog owner found the pet with a cage bar stuck in its paw.
By Sue Austin
The alarm was raised just between 10.30am on Friday by the worried owner in Bridgnorth.
A crew went to Wenlock Rise and was able to cut the dog free with bolt cutters in and operation lasting just under half an hour.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the dog was then taken to the vet by the owner.