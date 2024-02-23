Shropshire Star
Close

Dog released after getting paw stuck in cage

Firefighters answered a canine call for help when a dog owner found the pet with a cage bar stuck in its paw.

By Sue Austin
Published
SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

The alarm was raised just between 10.30am on Friday by the worried owner in Bridgnorth.

A crew went to Wenlock Rise and was able to cut the dog free with bolt cutters in and operation lasting just under half an hour.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the dog was then taken to the vet by the owner.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular