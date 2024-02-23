Bridgnorth Civic Society to hold its AGM

The society supports activities which recognise good building practice and historical associations.

Most of the blue and brown plaques scattered through the town were provided by the society.

For over sixty years the civic society has kept an eye on new developments and responded to planning proposals which could affect the historical surroundings, buildings and services in the town and its surrounding area. Its work is widely recognised as important in preserving the best of Bridgnorth.

It is holding its AGM in the library meeting room in Listley Street at 7pm on Monday, March 4, and is inviting residents from the town to attend.