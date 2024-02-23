Casualty rescued from home after 'unattended cooking' sparks kitchen fire

Firefighters were called to Paulbrook Road in Bridgnorth at around 6.25pm on Friday after receiving a call reporting a property fire.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Telford Central stations and an operations officer was also in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the incident was a "kitchen fire due to unattended cooking".

They said that one person was rescued from the property and was left in the care of the ambulance crews.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 6.53pm.