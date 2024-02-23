Alpine expert at society meeting
An expert in Alpine plants is the guest speaker at Bridgnorth Horticultural Society's next monthly meeting.
Diane Clement has been visiting the Alps for over 40 years and she has given more than 300 lectures about the types of plants and flowers that grow in the region and how they can flourish in the UK.
Her talk will at the next horticultural society meeting in Bridgnorth at the library in Listley Street on Tuesday, March 5 ay 7.30pm.
Visitors and new members are welcome.