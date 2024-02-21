Wolves legend spearheads Bridgnorth team's first women's side

Bridgnorth Spartans is planning to field its first all-female 11 from September in the Birmingham County Women’s League.

The women's team is being spearheaded by Anne Johnson, who boasts more than 300 appearances for Wolves following a 16-year career with the club.

The former professional defender said she was "ecstatic" to be involved in the Spartan's first women's side.

Last year the Spartans, which has more than 300 boys and girls playing for their junior teams, fielded its first adult side in the Salop Leisure Division 1 league.

Now the club wishes to emulate that success by entering the Birmingham County Women’s League from September.

Along with Anne, coach Tony Rides and player-coach Elle Gough bring more than 15 years of experience in women's football between them.

With a background in goalkeeping coaching at reputable clubs like West Bromwich Albion and Wolves, Tony underscores the team's commitment to progress and excellence.

He said: "Our aim is to progress and improve. With our combined contacts in female football, we hope to attract players who want to join this great club on an exciting journey."

The trio are particularly interested in hearing from women experienced in competitive football, and girls over 16 transitioning into adult football.

The club is also actively seeking sponsorship to bolster its new team's journey, and is inviting local business leaders to be part of the initiative.

As the team gears up for its debut, Spartans is encouraging those interested in participating as players, volunteers, or sponsors to connect via Facebook.

For more information and to get involved visit Facebook.com/BridgnorthSpartansJFC