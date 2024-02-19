Burwarton Show tickets go on sale

The Burwarton Show is held annually at the Agricultural Showground in Cleobury North.

Last year's event saw thousands attend but poor weather meant it was not one of their most successful years, however, organisers vowed to return for 2024.

The show this year takes place this year on Thursday, August 1.

The annual show features a Livestock area with a wide range of classes for cattle, sheep and pigs and hosts the Shearing competition which is always popular with competitors and spectators.

The Horse area offers affiliated and non-affiliated classes for a broad range of equine disciplines including dressage and British Show Jumping.

Other showground attractions to look out for include a display of rare breed poultry, alpacas, majestic heavy horses, the wonderful Giant Aldabra Tortoises, Amerton Arts Studio with their hands-on craft demonstrations where youngsters can have a go at wood-turning, fly-casting demonstrations, vintage tractors and stationary engines and much much more.

Also returning this year is the Shetland Pony Grand National.

A spokesperson for the show said: "We are very excited to welcome back the Shetland Pony Grand National to Burwarton Show's Main Ring this year.

"There will be a number of races in their two visits to the ring. The points gained from races at events throughout the year qualify the riders and ponies to the grand final at the London International Horse Show in December.

"Look out for the timing of the races on Show Day and make time to cheer on the little ponies and their brave riders, who are only 8-14 years old.

Earlybird tickets priced at £20 (normally £24) for adults and £10 (normally £12) for children are available now at: burwartonshow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/27