Penguin paid in fish saves the day as wedding ring-bearer for happy couple at Shropshire venue
A Shropshire wedding venue was more than a little taken aback when a couple invited a tiny surprise guest to be a ring-bearer - a Humboldt penguin.
Widget the penguin was hired by Jen, 27, and Tom Loveland, 28, when they tied the knot at The Mill Barns wedding venue near Bridgnorth earlier this month.
Jen from Merseyside and Tom from Birmingham had booked Widget, plus his penguin pal and understudy Pringle, ahead of their big day on February 6 but had failed to tell the venue.
The couple had paid £1,000 to hire the pair of penguins from Heythrop Zoological Gardens. They also had reindeers on the day.