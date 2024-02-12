Plans to save sixth form provision in Bridgnorth gathering pace

Telford College is collaborating with Oldbury Wells and Bridgnorth Endowed schools to explore ways of sustaining a sixth form provision in the town.

Oldbury Wells is currently the only school in Bridgnorth offering sixth-form courses – but will close its current service at the end of the 2024-25 academic year.

Staff from Telford College and the two secondary schools have already met with parents and students to discuss the plans, saying it generated ‘good conversations and some nice feedback’.

Now a follow-up consultation survey has been issued to students, their parents and guardians to find out more about what they feel the potential curriculum should include.

It asks a series of questions, including the kind of skills which people would find most beneficial for their careers, and specific subject areas they would like to see delivered.