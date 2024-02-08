Big vacant building just bought by council 'will be used by homeless, not asylum seekers or migrants' - council

The Parish Rooms in Bridgnorth will be converted into housing units for single people who are homeless or threatened with homelessness.

The council says it is pleased to have purchased The Parish Rooms in a bid to increase the offer of accommodation for those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Shropshire.

The purchase supports the council’s priority to help those at risk of homelessness, or who have become homeless, to find longer term accommodation, and will be jointly managed by Shropshire Council and its managing agent, Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR Housing).

A statement from Shropshire Council says it aims to provide suitable and sustainable housing solutions for homeless people.

"The consequences of not providing suitable temporary accommodation for homeless single people would mean individuals remaining in wholly unsuitable provision, such as B&B type accommodation," says the statement.

"As well as limiting a person’s opportunity and ability to improve their situation and move on, having people in B&B puts further significant financial pressure on the council’s budget and resources."