Young farmers looking for money in muck at annual lug

A group of young farmers in the town are hoping to raise money for good causes by selling bags of manure at their annual muck lug.

Hot on the heels of organising Bridgnorth's festive tractor run, which raised more than £10,000 for charity, Josh Barrett from Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club, said they are hoping their muck lug next month brings in yet more cash.

He said the "well rotted, top quality horse manure" has come from one of their club members' farm

"There will be tonnes of it, so do please come along and grab your bag," he added.

Those wanting a bag of 'black gold' for their garden can buy it for £5 a bag, or three bags for £10 on the day.

The muck lug takes place outside Bridgnorth Livestock Market on Sunday, March 3, between 10am and 2pm.