Fire walk arranged for charity

People who are brave enough to "face the flames" are being asked to enter the event, which involves walking over hot, burning coals.

The Bridgnorth Firewalk takes place on Saturday, February 24, at 6.30pm.

It costs £20 to take part and entrants are requested to generate a minimum of £99 in sponsorship, with all proceeds going to charity Brain Tumour Research.

Those interested in taking part should visit braintumourresearch.org/products/bridgnorth-fire-walk