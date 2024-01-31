Vandals trash 'goodwill' bus shelter installed by farmer to keep college kids dry

Donald Walker installed the bus shelter in Old Smithfield outside Bridgnorth Community Hospital around four years ago.

He said he was spurred into action after seeing local college students getting drenched in the bad weather.

"Me and a lorry driver put the bus shelter there around four years ago. I used to drive to the farm every morning and I felt very sorry to see these young guys going to Shrewsbury College all drenched," he said. "It came from the old offices on Tasley Bank and hadn't been used. We unscrewed, put it on a a hiab (crane), put a seat on it and anchored it down."

Mr Walker declined to say whether he had official permission to install the bus shelter, but said over the last four years it was "well used".

"You always see people in there and the feedback we have is we should also put one in Low Town. People are very grateful they have somewhere to sit out of the rain."

He said his gesture of goodwill has now been vandalised.

"I went past on Sunday lunch and somebody or some people must have come in the night and peeled off the roof, smashed the plastic and left it open it to the elements," he said. "It is the second time it has been vandalised. Last time they smashed some of the plastic out and I bought a sheet of steel from TFN and one of their guys there helped me put it in place."

He said the latest bout of vandalism was "fixable" and that he had not informed the police but was appealing for anybody with information to get in touch.

If you know anything about the vandalism, email reporters@shropshirestar.co.uk