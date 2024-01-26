Severn Valley Railway freezes its fares for 2024 to help attraction stay affordable

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said it wanted to keep the attraction affordable for cash-strapped visitors to enjoy a heritage day out.

Tickets are now on sale for day trips throughout the service train calendar until October half-term.

SVR said its "Freedom-of-the-Line" tickets give the best value of all, allowing unlimited journeys throughout the day along the full length of the line and start at £25 for adult advanced bookings.

The SVR is also continuing to make its Short Journey tickets available.

These are pegged at lower prices and allow a return journey along part of the 16-mile route. They proved popular last year with those who couldn’t spend a full day at the attraction, wanted to explore a specific area or were travelling with younger children.

For visitors who want to make repeat visits to the leading heritage line, Unlimited Passes are now available for individuals, couples, families and those who need to travel with a carer.

In a new move for the SVR, its Unlimited Passes will be valid for a full 12 months from the date of purchase, not just for the current season.

“We’ve worked really hard to make sure we have a range of tickets to match the needs of all our visitors,” said Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s visitor engagement manager.

“Whether you’re travelling alone or with a family, whether you want a full day out or just a quick hop from one station to the next, we’ve got you covered.

“We’re particularly pleased that we’ve been able to keep most of our day tickets at the same price as last year. Prices are rising all around us, so this was something we really wanted to do to help out our visitors and ensure as many people as possible can enjoy a trip on our amazing trains.”

Details on all the SVR’s ticket types and Unlimited Pass prices are available at svr.co.uk.