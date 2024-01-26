Farmers hand over cheque to charity following festive tractor run

Tom Wellings and Josh Barratt organised The Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor Run on December 17, which drew big crowds as a convoy of 210 tractors illuminated in Christmas colours made their way through the town and surrounding areas.

The event raised £10,000 for charity and followed a previous tractor run in December 2022 that raised a similar amount.

The money was contributed through donations from tractor drivers, local businesses and spectators as the festive-themed tractors wound their way through the 28-mile route that saw them trundle up the High Street, Bridgnorth's Low Town, Quatt, Alveley village, Shatterford, Kingsford Lane and Meddins Lane-Kinver, Enville and Stanmore.

Tom and Josh have now split the £19,000 raised during both events between Hope House and Macmillan Cancer Support, and the pair have now handed over a cheque to Hope House.

Organiser Josh said: “There was a really good turnout and we couldn’t believe the amount of people who came along to watch.

“We wanted to help a local charity by giving Hope House recognition for the great work they do.

“Tom came up with the idea of doing a tractor run for charity three years ago and it’s just grown from there. People are already asking us when we’re doing the next one.”

Dawn Ball, Hope House fundraiser, added: “It was amazing to see so many tractors on the streets of Bridgnorth, lighting the town in a fantastic display of festive colour.

“We’d like to say a huge thanks to Tom and Josh for their incredible support, as well as the local community for turning out in big numbers to cheer on the drivers.

“All of the money raised will make a real difference for seriously ill local children and their families.”