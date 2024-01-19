Two miles of queues after overturned vehicle on M54

A collision involving two saloon cars resulted in one landing on its roof on the M54 on Friday.

The incident took place on the eastbound carriageway between junction four for Bridgnorth and junction three for Albrighton.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said they received a call from police officers at around 12.39pm.

Police, fire and ambulance were on the scene at around 1pm, with drivers experiencing an average of 30-minute delays and around two miles of congestion.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: “Officers were called at around 12.30pm today (Friday 19 January) to reports of a two vehicle collision on the eastbound carriage way of the M54, just after junction 3.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene making it safe, and delays are expected.”

West Midlands Ambulance have been approached for comment.