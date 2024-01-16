Bridgnorth Musical Theatre is bringing the popular musical comedy My Fair Lady to the town next month.

The show is the company's first full-scale production since the pandemic.

"It was chosen because we felt it was perfect for Bridgnorth audiences - our audiences love a traditional show and this one gives you everything: fabulous costumes, wonderful set, songs everyone knows and a story with a heart," said cast member Laura Davies, who is playing Eliza Doolittle.

The cast holding a dress rehearsal at Davenport House in Bridgnorth last week. Photo: Terry Livesey

She added: "Playing the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle is a dream come true, following in the footsteps of my good friend Suzanne Millington who played Eliza when the company last did the show.

"I feel absolutely honoured to be going through this experience with such a talented and supportive cast and wonderful production team. I never would have thought rain in Spain would be my favourite moment, but it is, and it’s down to Tim & Nick who play Higgins and Pickering and the bond we have built working together!"

The cast holding a dress rehearsal at Davenport House in Bridgnorth last week. Photo: Terry Livesey

The production struggled in its early days as the company didn't receive enough men to play the male parts, but the group is now ready for its first performances next month at Bridgnorth Endowed Leisure Centre.

Rik Pover-Shaw, director and producer, said of the show: "The music is glorious, the costumes are stunning, a professional set and most of all a hardworking and enthusiastic company both on and off stage make this production one to be proud of and memorable for our audience.”

Performances of My Fair Lady by the Bridgnorth Musical Theatre take place from February 13 to 17.

Tickets are available from Bridgnorth Leisure Centre at £17.50.