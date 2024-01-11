MP meets flood-hit victims left wading in waist-high water

Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow, along with Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate, Stuart Anderson visited Highley on Friday.

The outgoing MP and his would-be replacement met Jackie Desai-Gale and Terry Gale, whose home had flooded for the second time in a year.

Their home is between Highley Station and the River Severn. During its peak, flood waters reached the height of their door handle, and they had to use waders to leave and re-enter their home.

The couple are in temporary accommodation provided by their insurer until the damage can be assessed.

Representatives from the Environment Agency and Shropshire Council were also in Highley, with the Environment Agency visiting flood affected Park Homes in Quatt and Hampton Loade.

Mr Dunne said: “Stuart Anderson and I visited Highley on Friday to see for ourselves the impact of Storm Henk, where the river had burst its banks, with at least six houses flooded.

"Jackie and Terry’s home has been very badly affected, flooding for the second time in 12 months."

He added that he has raised the issues faced by the county's residents during periods of flooding in Westminster.

He said: "I raised Shropshire’s case with the Flooding Minister in the House of Commons this week, to seek to ensure the Flood Recovery Framework scheme is activated in Shropshire. In order to do so, it is vital every homeowner affected informs Shropshire Council if their home or business has been flooded.

"The government has also triggered support for farmers who have suffered uninsurable damage to their land of up to £25,000 through the Farming Recovery Fund, which may apply to some in South Shropshire.”

He said the government has invested over £6 billion to protect 600,000 properties better from the risk of flooding and coastal erosion since 2010.

The government also has a scheme to provide re-insurance for UK households at high risk, providing cover for over 265,000 household policies.

Stuart Anderson, said: “This was a devastating flood for those whose properties have suffered from the River Severn breaching its banks yet again. We feel desperately sorry for the local residents. Getting back to any sense of normality will take a long time.”