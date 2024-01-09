Bridgnorth Cliff Railway hoping to reopen next month after being shut for over a year
Bridgnorth Cliff Railway could soon be back up and running after being out of action for 14 months, the owner has said.
The funicular train in the market town was closed in December 2022, after a damaged retaining wall was found to pose a health and safety risk.
Repairs to the wall, which is owned by the town council, were finalised in November at a cost to local taxpayers of £750,000.
Now the owner of the Cliff Railway, Malvern Tipping says the attraction is on track to be back up and running next month.