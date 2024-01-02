Rivers face successive peaks as another Shropshire flood warning issued amid heavy rain

Those returning to work or travelling home after the festive break have been warned not to drive through flood water.

The Environment Agency says that, while no record peaks are expected, multiple peaks of high water from successive bands of rain bring their own problems with recovery work unable to begin.

Overnight on Monday a new red warning, meaning flooding is expected, was was put in place for Brimfield Brook at Orleton and Brimfield, south of Ludlow.

The Environment Agency warned that, with river levels are rising at the Orleton Millbrook Way river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall flooding of properties was imminent.

"We expect flooding to affect properties around the Brooklets, Wyson and Brimfield," the agency said.

It takes the number of warnings in the county and the Hereford border to eight.

Five flood warnings are in place along the River Severn in Shropshire, including one at The Quarry, Shrewsbury

There are five on the River Severn at Bridgnorth, The Quarry in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Jackfield, Quatford, and Hampton Loade and Highley, as well as two on the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley.

Lesser flood alerts are also in place on the length of the Severn through the county and on the Upper and Lower Teme, the River Worfe ,Tern and Perry catchments, the Rea Brook and Cound Brook and the Ledwyche Brook and Rea Brook as well as the River Lugg on the Shropshire Hereford border.

In mid Wales, flood alerts have been issued for the Upper and Lower Severn catchments between Welshpool and Newtown, as well as the Vyrnwy catchment between Oswestry and Welshpool as well as the Lower Dee on the north Shropshire border.

Clare Dinnis Environment Agency, area director of the West Midlands, said that as well as the current high water in the rivers, the water making its way through catchment areas, as well as the rain forecast to fall over the next 24-48 hours, will to add to that.

"This is creating multiple peaks along the rivers Severn and Wye," she said. "One peak passing through is not necessarily the chance to refocus on recovery in a flood like this. Although levels aren’t record breaking, peaks are drawn out. Which brings its own challenges for those who live with flooding or whose travel routes are impacted."

"If you’re travelling today, back to the office/work or home after celebrations, please take care. There’s lots of standing water around and too many people are ignoring signs and driving into flood water."

The warnings are in place as a Met Office weather warning for rain, continues until to 9pm on Tuesday.

Flooding around the Frankwell car park, Shrewsbury, and surrounding area

"Over the warning period, 15-30 mm rain is likely to fall fairly widely, with a few places seeing 35-50 mm," the Met Office said.

Large parts of the UK are also covered by warnings for wind, including the whole of Shropshire and wider West Midlands, as well as most of Wales.

The Met Office has also issued two weather warnings for wind as Storm Henk blows in. A yellow one covers the Midlands - including Shropshire, southern England and south and mid Wales, while a stronger amber warning covers the south west, south east, eastern England and parts of Worcestershire and Warwickshire.

In the yellow warning, forecasters said: "Very windy conditions are likely to quickly develop over southwest England and southern Wales on Tuesday morning and then spread eastwards across southern and some central parts of England. In coastal areas winds are likely to gust towards 60 mph at times, with a lower likelihood of 70 mph gusts.

"Inland gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely but with a smaller chance of 55 to 60 mph gusts, although the extent of such gusts carries low confidence at present. This windy weather will be accompanied by heavy rain in places, covered by a separate warning. Winds will start to ease from the west during the afternoon and evening."