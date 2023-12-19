Man taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries after crash near Bridgnorth

The emergency services were scrambled to the site of a two-vehicle crash at Eardington, on the B4363 near the Halfway House Inn, Bridgnorth, on Monday afternoon .

The road was closed while emergency crews cut free one casualty from one of the cars.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said; "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision at the junction of Halfway House Lane and the B4363 at 4.38pm.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both men.

"One was treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

"The second patient was assessed and discharged at the scene."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said they received a call around 4.40pm to reports of a collision involving two cars on the B4363 near the Halfway House Lane junction in Bridgnorth.

Officers attended the scene to make the area safe.

The road was closed while emergency crews cut free a casualty from a crash.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it scrambled appliances from Bridgnorth, Telford Central and Wellington to Oldbury, near Bridgnorth with an operations officer at 4.42pm

Station Manager Craig Jackson said on X/Twitter that a full road closure was in place, with firefighters working with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service to release one casualty. He urged motorists to find alternative routes.

The fire service said one person who was trapped was released using cutting equipment. Two casualties were left in the care of paramedics. The fire service incident stop message was received at 6.03pm.