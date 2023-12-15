Bridgnorth reception children hold their nativity

Reception and nursery pupils at Castlefields Primary School in Bridgnorth gathered in costume as they retold the festive story on Wednesday morning before excited parents.

It followed children in years 1 and 2 who also entertained their mums and dads with their nativity on Tuesday.

The school will also be holding a Christmas concert on Thursday this week.

Thea Beattie, Edie Friend and Sam Harris from Castlefields Primary School as Mary, Joseph and shepherd