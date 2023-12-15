Shropshire Star
Bridgnorth reception children hold their nativity

Children from a Shropshire primary school were getting into the Christmas spirit this week as they held their annual nativity play.

By Richard Williams
Published
Children take part in their nativity at Castlefields Primary

Reception and nursery pupils at Castlefields Primary School in Bridgnorth gathered in costume as they retold the festive story on Wednesday morning before excited parents.

It followed children in years 1 and 2 who also entertained their mums and dads with their nativity on Tuesday.

The school will also be holding a Christmas concert on Thursday this week.

Thea Beattie, Edie Friend and Sam Harris from Castlefields Primary School as Mary, Joseph and shepherd
Shining star Rae Rae Thomas from Castlefield's Primary School in Bridgnorth at their nativity
