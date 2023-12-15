Bridgnorth reception children hold their nativity
Children from a Shropshire primary school were getting into the Christmas spirit this week as they held their annual nativity play.
Reception and nursery pupils at Castlefields Primary School in Bridgnorth gathered in costume as they retold the festive story on Wednesday morning before excited parents.
It followed children in years 1 and 2 who also entertained their mums and dads with their nativity on Tuesday.
The school will also be holding a Christmas concert on Thursday this week.