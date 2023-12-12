Estate donates Christmas trees to community

The Apley Estate, based in Shifnal, has donated Christmas trees to schools and organisations, including St John's RC Primary School, St Leonards Primary School and the Bridgnorth Minor Injuries Unit at the community hospital.

A spokesperson for the Apley Estate, said: "Throughout the years the estate has made ongoing contributions to the community of Bridgnorth and the surrounding local areas and we intend to perpetuate this in order to continue working to the core values that are at the heart of all we do here at Apley.

"We wish all the pupils and patients a very merry Christmas and a happy new year."