Fire crews prevent blaze spreading to house

The blaze was discovered and the alarm raised at 7.50am on Sunday at a house in Golden Acres, Alveley.

Two fire crews from Bridgnorth went to the scene along with an operations officer.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services said the fire was in an integral garage and involved an electrical fuse box.

Firefighters put on breathing apparatus and used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

The incident was under control by 8.30am.