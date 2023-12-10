Shropshire Star
Fire crews prevent blaze spreading to house

Firefighters prevented a fire in a fuse box spreading to a house near Bridgnorth.

By Sue Austin
Published

The blaze was discovered and the alarm raised at 7.50am on Sunday at a house in Golden Acres, Alveley.

Two fire crews from Bridgnorth went to the scene along with an operations officer.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services said the fire was in an integral garage and involved an electrical fuse box.

Firefighters put on breathing apparatus and used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

The incident was under control by 8.30am.

