Firefigthers to return to reinspect property after chimney fire

The aerial ladder from Shrewsbury was brought in to work alongside firefighters from the town.

The alarm was raised at 3.40pm at the Hobbins, Bridgnorth.

The chimney fire at The Hobbins photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters used the ladder to reach the fire and a thermal imaging camera to bring the incident under control by 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was located at the top of the chimney pot and so the aerial ladder was used to access it.

The service said it was returning later in the evening to make a reinspection.