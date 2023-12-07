Watch: Deal or No Deal Brad blown away as fundraiser rockets past £107,000

Brad, from Bridgnorth, left the audience in tears after telling host Stephen Mulhern about his battle with Motor Neurone Disease - but only left with £5 after a £75,000 gamble failed.

But since the show, fellow contestant Rochelle Hughes launched a fundraiser for the 29-year-old, and generous viewers touched by Brad's story have reached into their pockets in their droves.

The total stands at more than £107,000 - £7,000 more than the show's top prize. More than 9,200 individual donations have been made.

In a thank you video, Brad said: "I had every intention of winning big and I genuinely thought I would.

Brad Wale from Bridgnorth on Deal Or No Deal last week

"The response I've had is something I could never put into words. I'm going to get upset now.

"From the bottom of my heart, each individual message, each individual donation, means the absolute world to me and you'll never understand how much it's changed my life. So thank you."

Brad entered the show to tick off something on his bucket list and leave some money behind for his family.

He had an offer from the banker of £12,500, but he turned it down in his quest to win big.

Rochelle, from Scunthorpe, said on the fundraising page: "I didn’t think that I would be updating so many of you!

"I just want to say a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all incredible.

"You have changed Brad's life and I will never be able to say thank you enough.

"We are wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and happy, healthy new year.

"You have done an amazing thing for Brad and you should all be so proud of yourselves for your kindness."

To view and donate to the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/37j2m2k6ko