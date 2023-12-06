Vets celebrate 20 years of looking after Bridgnorth's four-legged friends

Sarah Probert came to Shropshire in 2003 after graduating from Bristol University and opened Bridgnorth Veterinary Centre on December 1 of that year.

On Friday, the vet celebrated two decades in Bridgnorth and decorated her Whitburn Street street practice and welcomed patients with a party bag.

Veterinary nurse at Bridgnorth Veterinary Centre Kayleigh Smart helping to celebrate the practice's birthday Sarah Probert celebrating 20 years in Bridgnorth as a vet

Sarah who now employs a team of nine vets, nurses and practice staff at the practice said: "On December 1, 2003 we opened the doors to a new veterinary practice in Bridgnorth and waited for the phone to ring; 20 years on and the phone doesn’t stop.

"I am so grateful to all our wonderful clients with their lovely pets.

"Every day is different and over the years we have seen the whole spectrum of emotions, but on the whole it has been a joy to look after some of the four-legged population of Bridgnorth."