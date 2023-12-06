Bridgnorth Foodbank issues Christmas appeal

Bridgnorth Foodbank is appealing for a number of items that it is running short of, after supplying nearly 100 people with food parcels in the last week.

Posting an appeal, the foodbank said: "As we're approaching Christmas, we're sadly becoming busier and need the community's support more than ever.

"We've supported 62 adults and 33 children this week.That's a lot of families and we couldn't do it with out your help.

"We're low on coffee, squash, tinned meat, pasta sauces, milk, milk puddings and biscuits. As ever, we need a constant supply of bags for life."

Anybody that can help is being asked to leave donations in the trolleys at the front of Sainsbury's, Aldi and the Co-op as well as the town council offices or at any of the churches.