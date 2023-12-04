Forklift truck blaze at industrial unit

The alarm was raised at Grainger & Worrall on the Stanmore Industrial Estate, Bridgnorth, at 6.23am on Monday (4).

Two fire crews from Bridgnorth and Tweedale responded to the 999 calls along with a Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service operations officer.

They put on breathing apparatus to go into the building to tackle the fire.

Firefighters also made a thorough inspection of the property to confirm that there had been no fire spread.

The blaze was under control by 7.05am.