Earth's mightiest Marvel heroes make a surprise appearance at Bridgnorth antiques centre

The two life-size vintage cardboard cut-outs are available to buy at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth.

The cut-outs of The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man were promotional items used to promote Marvel Comics films, like the blockbuster Avengers series.

Centre owner John Ridgway says he has never seen models quite like them before.

He said: “These cut-outs date from the early 2000s and are in great condition,” said John. “They would have been used to promote the Marvel films in either cinemas or supermarkets and we have not seen models like this in the centre before now.

“They would make brilliant Christmas presents – although they could take a while to wrap up!”

Iron Man is priced at £40 and The Incredible Hulk is £45.

The Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, is open seven days a week from 1pm.