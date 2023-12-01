Village hall near Bridgnorth set to reopen after revamp
A Shropshire community hall has reopened following a revamp to its facilities ahead of its 100th anniversary.
Oldbury Village Hall, near Bridgnorth, has been improved with the addition of a ramp, an accessible toilet and a new kitchen, providing enhanced accessibility to its users.
An official opening of the village hall, which celebrates its centenary next year, is to take place on Sunday, December 10, at 3pm, when Bridgnorth Mayor Rachel Connolly will cut the ribbon to reopen the centre.