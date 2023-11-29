Gardening group thanked for sprucing up church hall grounds

The Bridgnorth Community Gardening Project are a band of volunteers that turn their green fingers to areas of the town that require a bit of horticultural healing.

The group has cleaned up areas including Sydney Cottage, and other sites they have looked to develop and transform include Stoneway Steps, Foxes Corner, Library Steps, Bridge Steps, the Severn Street car park and the Hazeldine Foundry.

One of their latest initiatives has been to tidy up the grounds around St James' Hall in Low Town, which the group has now completed.

The spruced up grounds at St James' Church Hall

Liz Fisher, who runs Coffee & Chat sessions at the church hall said: "One of the things that has encouraged us too is the vast improvements to the grounds around the hall that have been achieved by the efforts of the Bridgnorth Community Gardening Project.

"They have cleared the brambles and other weeds, planted flowers and herbs to brighten the place, and added fruit and vegetables for people in the community to come and share - the strawberries were very much enjoyed by the children attending the Jiggy Wrigglers sessions."

She added: "We are so grateful to the group for all their work - it really makes the hall look cared for by its community."

The Bridgnorth Community Gardening Project are always seeking volunteers. Anybody interested should email bridgnorthcommunitygarden@gmail.com