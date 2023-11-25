Shropshire Star
Cheapest fuel prices in Shropshire revealed as motorists queue to take advantage of national drop

Independent garages are again leading the fuel price cuts in Shropshire amid a national warning to others that they are not reflecting a drop in wholesale costs.

By Sue Austin
The fuel prices at DA Roberts garage, Whitchurch

Motorists were already queuing at DA Roberts, Whitchurch early Saturday morning after the company lowered its prices to £1.31.9p for unleaded and £1.44.9 for diesel.

The family run business says if it can do it why can't supermarkets with their bigger buying power.

Also below the £1.40 mark in the county is Mere Motors in Ellesmere, another independent selling unleaded for £1.36.9 and diesel at £1.46.9.

Both have seen drivers queuing over the past week to take advantage of their cheaper fuel.

In contrast the cheapest unleaded in the Shrewsbury area according to a national costs comparison site is Tesco at Harlescott, £1.45.9 with nearby Morrisons having the better diesel price at £1.52.7. In Telford motorists can get the best price at the pumps at Tesco, Arleston, £1.44.9 and £1.50.9.

Ricky Allman, finance director at DA Roberts, said it was the family business's policy to pass on national price cuts to its customers as soon as possible.

