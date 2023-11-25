Care home celebrates after developer's award success

Churchill Retirement Living achieved a top gold award at the national WhatHouse? Awards 2023.

The WhatHouse? Awards are widely recognised as the 'Oscars' of the UK home building industry.

Comedian Ed Gamble was the host for the event, which took place on Friday, November 17 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and was attended by over 1,400 industry professionals.

Among the many care homes built and run by Churchill Retirement Living is Mortimer Lodge in Innage Lane, Bridgnorth, where colleagues were celebrating Churchill's success this week.

Spencer J McCarthy, chairman & CEO of Churchill Retirement Living, said: “I’m incredibly proud to achieve this accolade, which reflects the strength of our business, the quality of our product and the positive change we strive for on behalf of our sector.

"It’s also a credit to our fantastic team of people around the country. I’d like to thank my entire team for the hard work that goes in throughout the year to help achieve this success.”

The Best Retirement Home Developer category recognises the best developers serving the retirement home community, looking at a range of factors including overall commitment and contribution to the promotion and enhancement of retirement living.