Mayor and guests tuck in to celebrate curry chef's national success

Amjad Ali said he was "thrilled" to have been named Best Chef of the Year 2023 at the Curry Life awards last month, so much so the 50-year-old chef at Eurasia Tandoori invited a number of guests to help him celebrate the accolade last week.

The event on November 13 saw the Mayor of Bridgnorth, Rachel Connolly, attend the restaurant, where not only did everybody get to sample Amjad's award-winning curries, but also there was a raffle, which raised £500 for the Bridgnorth Gateway Club and and for children's education in the Sylhet district of Bangladesh.

Also on the night many of the guests were invited to have henna tattoos for the occasion, with money raised also being handed to charity.