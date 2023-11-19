Firefighters called to help free cow stuck in tree

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a cow stuck in the fork of a tree near Bridgnorth at around 3pm on Saturday.

Three crews from Bridgnorth and Wellington rushed to the scene at Worfield, where they found the cow's head and legs had become stuck in the fork of the tree.

After liaising with a vet, the firefighters used holmatro spreaders - the same used equipment used in vehicle extractions - to free the bovine.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 4.15pm.