Cat rescued after spending three days on Bridgnorth roof

A cat stuck on a roof in Bridgnorth for three days has been rescued after the RSPCA called the fire service.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated
The cat was rescued from the top of a home in Beech Road, Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said a crew from the town was called to a property in Beech Street at around 9am on Sunday, after being called by the animal charity.

A firefighter using a 10-metre ladder scaled onto the roof to bring the stranded cat to safety

A spokesperson for SFRS service said the cat was thought to safe following its 72-hour ordeal.

The RSPCA has been contacted for comment.

