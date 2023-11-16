The Police tribute act's Bridgnorth gig cancelled after 'Sting' rushed to hospital

This Is The Police were due to play the Theatre On The Steps in the town on Wednesday night.

The band performs such hits as Message in a Bottle, Roxanne, Walking On The Moon and Every Breath You Take in tribute to the original rock band that featured Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland.

However, the theatre announced on Wednesday that the evening's performance had to be postponed after the band's 'Sting', singer Simon Blight, was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

Theatre on the Steps said on Facebook on Wednesday: "Simon Blight, who plays Sting in This Is The Police was rushed into hospital last night to undergo an emergency operation, so tonight’s performance at the Theatre On The Steps is being postponed to a date to be announced.

"Naturally, we are sorry that the show has had to be postponed at such short notice, but we are sure that you will understand and join us in sending Simon our good wishes for a speedy recovery.

"Our box office staff will be in touch as soon as a new date has been confirmed."