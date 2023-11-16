Car stolen from Kidderminster found burnt near Bridgnorth

A silver Suzuki CVT was found abandoned and on fire on Halfway House Lane in Eardington in the early hours of Thursday.

Firefighters from Bridgnorth were sent to the scene at around 12.11am, where they found the vehicle "fully involved in fire".

Checks with the registered keeper revealed that it had been stolen from Kidderminster some time after they parked it outside their house at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at around midnight is asked to use the online reporting system at westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 00003_I_16112023.