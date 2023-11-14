Police appeal after thousands of pounds of equipment stolen from farm near Bridgnorth

Thousands of pounds worth of equipment, including a quad bike, were stolen from a farm in Bridgwalton, near Bridgnorth, between Thursday, November 9 and Friday, November 10.

Entry was gained to a farmyard, where, among other things, a red Suzuki quad bike, a Milwaukee chainsaw and four STIHL chainsaws were taken.

Police say Response Officers, Scenes of Crime Officers and the Rural and Business Crime Officer have attended the location and the investigation is ongoing.

They estimate between £7,000 and £9,000 worth of equipment was taken in the incident.

Now, officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by emailing the Safer Neighbourhood Team at ch.snt@westmercia.police.uk

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org