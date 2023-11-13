Hundreds gather in Bridgnorth to remember the fallen

A rolling road closure was in place on Sunday, November 12, as the parade began on Whitburn Street at 10.10am, led by the RAD Cadet Band.

The Remembrance Parade, organised by the Bridgnorth branch of the Royal British Legion, made its way along the High street and West Castle Street to the Castle grounds.

A service took place at the Castle Grounds at 10.45am before wreaths were laid at the town's war memorial.

This was followed by a church service at St Mary’s Church at 11.30am.

Shropshire and Bridgnorth councillor, Kirstie Hurst-Knight, who laid a wreath on behalf of local MP Philip Dunne, said: "I can’t believe the turn out it was incredible and so many in the parade as well as watching, the rain certainly didn’t stop us.

"I was involved in the Poppy Appeal launch for Shropshire and I’m always incredibly proud of the generosity of Bridgnorth we raise a huge amount for the RBL."

On Saturday, another service took place in the Castle grounds at the War Memorial for Armistice Day.