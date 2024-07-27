Antiques dealer takes a closer look at his new stock

The three microscopes at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth are set to create great interest among collectors.

Old Mill John Ridgway said: "These microscopes are fascinating, a 1940s dissecting microscope, another presented to a professor at the Chester Beatty Research Institute in London just after the Second World War and a third made from brass dating from the Edwardian era.

“They are all in great condition, in their original boxes and the dissecting microscope in particular is likely to attract attention, I’ve never seen one like it before, and the large one presented at the Chester Beatty Institute is complete with a selection of lenses.

“And of course it’s not just the collectors who buy vintage microscopes, we sell them for educational use and also for display in the home – they make great talking points!”

The dissecting microscope is priced at £100, the others at £200 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.