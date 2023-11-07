Tickets for next year’s spring and autumn galas and the popular Step Back to the 1940s weekends in the summer are now available at 2023 prices before price rises come into effect for next year.

However, the special ticket offer is only available on purchases made before January 7, 2024.

“Rising costs mean we’ll need to increase the ticket prices for our events in 2024,” said Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s visitor engagement manager.

“But, to help those who love a bargain, we’re making this special offer available for a limited period.

“Our special events this year have proved very popular, and we know that many people are already planning their diaries for 2024.

"We wanted to give them an extra incentive to come and visit the SVR next year. Tickets for one of these events would also make a wonderful Christmas present.

“We’ve already announced one of the visiting guest locomotives for the Spring Steam Gala, and, subject to availability, are looking forward to welcoming No 72 ‘Fenchurch’ courtesy of its home base at the Bluebell Railway.

"It’s going to be 152 years old next year, and is definitely going to cause a stir when it comes to us at the Valley.”

The offer for 2024 tickets at 2023 prices includes April’s Spring Steam Gala, May’s Spring Diesel Festival, the Step Back to the 1940s weekends in late June and early July, the September Autumn Steam Gala and the Autumn Diesel Bash in October.

Details of all the events included in the offer are at svr.co.uk.