In Pictures: Some of the prettiest Christmas light displays set to return to Shropshire this year
We're heading into the most wonderful time of the year – and the return of the county's Christmas lights displays.
With Halloween now been and gone, towns across the county will be looking forward to their upcoming light switch-on events to draw in the crowds and to mark the start of the Christmas period.
Pictures uncovered in the Shropshire Star archive have revealed some of the towns with dazzling Christmas displays.
Whether you're looking to do some gift shopping or you just want to appreciate the bright lights and illuminations, here is a sample of what's in store:
Bridgnorth
The Christmas Light Switch On event will take place on Friday, November 24 this year, with stalls, entertainment and a funfair.
Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury's annual Christmas Lights Switch On will return on Wednesday, November 22 this year at The Square.
Music and activities across the town will be returning, with activities kicking off around 4.30pm and the lights switch on at 6.30pm.
Shrewsbury Market Hall will be staying open late on Saturday, December 2 for visitors to enjoy some late night shopping. Retail rails will be open until 7pm, with eateries open until 9pm and bars until 10pm.
Oswestry
The Oswestry Christmas Lights Switch On will take place on Thursday, November 16 from 4pm until 5pm at The Bailey Head.
Local schools and musical groups will perform on the large stage with special guests.
Market Drayton
The Market Drayton Festival of Lights event will take place on Saturday, November 25 at 10am and the light-switch on will take place at 5pm.
Events and activities will take place throughout the day, including a market with more than 50 stalls, children's entertainment, live music, a special visit from Father Christmas and more.