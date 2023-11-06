Bridgnorth says farewell as former district council offices are demolished

Bridgnorth District Council ran the town from 1974 to 2009 along with nearby Much Wenlock, Shifnal and Broseley.

The authority was eventually abolished in 2009 when Shropshire County Council was made a unitary authority and took over many of the district council's roles.

The former Bridgnorth District Council building being demolished. Photo: Eddie Brown

Bridgnorth District Council, which was in charge of local planning matters and also provided other services such as refuse collection, operated out of the Westgate Building in the Westgate area of the town.

The building had been surplus to requirements since its closure and was eventually put on the market by Shropshire Council in 2015.

The former Bridgnorth District Council building being demolished. Photo: Eddie Brown

Housing association Homes Plus bought the former council house and submitted plans to demolish Westgate Building and turn it into flats in 2020, but councillors at Shropshire Council initially rejected the plans over traffic fears.

A second application was made for 30 homes last year, and the housing association finally won planning permission after in February this year after it had addressed the council's concerns.

The former Bridgnorth District Council building being demolished. Photo: Eddie Brown

The properties will range from two to five bedrooms, and will include six affordable homes. The scheme also includes areas of public open space.

The building had been constructed in 1952, but last week, to make way for the new homes, DSM Demolition came along and finally tore the Westgate Building down.

The new properties are expected to be constructed by the end of next year.