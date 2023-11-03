Cafe owner says Bridgnorth Cliff Railway cafe closure has nearly ended his business

Gareth Emery has run the Winding House Tearooms next the Cliff Railway on Bridgnorth's Castle Terrace for the last four years.

He said the closure of the funicular train has had a dramatic effect on his trade.

He said: "There have been days when we have had not a single customer come through the doors. Even the first lockdown was not as bad as this."

He said he has reduced the hours of his three staff "just to keep them in a job" and he is facing losses this year of at least £12,000.

"It was bad when it first closed last December but by the spring and summer, there were just no customers.

"We have had no passing trade whatsoever. It has been a disaster. I am just hoping that it opens soon. Our insurance won't cover us for it, and we have had no help from the council.

"I just hope when it reopens people will remember who we are and begin supporting us again."

Bridgnorth Town Council estimates the repairs will leave it with a £500,000 shortfall.