Sell out success for comedy play

Christine Brown (left) and Julian Brown (right) present a cheque to voluntee First Responders Lisa Yeomans, Mike Nixon and Martin Hill

Music 4 Theatre's performance on October 20 and October 21 of A Christmas Carol at Quatt Village Hall, raised a total of £650 for the Alveley Community First Responders, organisers have said.

The play was written by Sarah Isaacs and produced by Julian and Christine Brown and saw the fictitious "Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society" try to put on the a production of the Dickensian festive classic.

The non-fictitious Bridgnorth Townswomen's Guild were also on hand at last week's performance to provide an excellent spread of tea, coffee, and cakes.