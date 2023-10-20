Organisers excited as record number of runners line up for this weekend's Bridgnorth 10k

Bridgnorth 10K returns to the town on Sunday (OCTOBER 22).

Bridgnorth 10k takes place on Sunday, with a roster of 450 runners set to start from underneath the Town Hall on High Street from 11am.

The course is not for the faint hearted, taking in the town's many ups and downs – with organisers warning runners not to plan for any personal bests as they tackle the route through one of the county's most picturesque market towns.

This year will be the eighth time the race has taken place since it started in 2014 – with the pandemic putting paid to two years.

Race Director, Vicky Morris, said they were delighted at securing a record number of entrants, with 50 more set to take on the race than last year.

The event's oldest runner will be 80 years old, while there will also be a special start-line celebration to mark Cleobury Mortimer Running Club's Pam Edwards' 70th birthday.

As usual hundreds of people are expected to line the route, which takes in all areas of the town – from Low to High, with a sting in the tail at the finish as runners make their way up Railway Street towards the home straight.

Vicky said: "It has come together quite quickly and the numbers have dramatically increased in the last few weeks which has really helped build excitement."

She said that despite the challenge of the course runners were also eager to race in the picturesque surroundings of the town.

All those taking part will receive a medal and T-shirt with what has been described as an "eye-catching" and "striking" design that "will not disappoint".

There will be a number of road closures in place for the event, including, High Street from 6am on Sunday, to 2pm, and New Road from 11am to 11.30am.